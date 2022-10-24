Athena Investment Management Buys Shares of 11,850 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PG&E by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,237,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,038,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 370,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,489,965. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 240.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.