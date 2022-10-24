Athena Investment Management Buys 123 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.47. 115,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

