Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,758 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $93,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 105,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MMC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.88. 11,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

