Assetmark Inc. Sells 35,536 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,036,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,536 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $63,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,303. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

