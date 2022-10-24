Assetmark Inc. Purchases 9,913 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.19% of MetLife worth $97,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MET traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $68.93. 35,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,945. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

