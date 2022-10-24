Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $165,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.