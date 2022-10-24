Assetmark Inc. Has $909.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691,004 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $909,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,784,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,248,000 after acquiring an additional 447,921 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after acquiring an additional 897,210 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,466,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,466,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,535,000.

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,076. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $91.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46.

