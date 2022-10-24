Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,915,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662,805 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $239,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,225.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,258,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,646 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,773,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,544,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,741,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 417,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.35. 82,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $45.64.

