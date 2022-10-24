Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 293,312 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 293,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,921,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.36. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $297.30.

