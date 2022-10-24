Arweave (AR) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.17 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $345.77 million and $11.17 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.35 or 0.00053426 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,379.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.79 or 0.00561350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00242231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

