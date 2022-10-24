Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

AX.UN stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.34. The company had a trading volume of 68,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$8.98 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.60.

In other news, Director Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,332,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,640,421.25. Insiders bought 6,650 shares of company stock worth $78,121 in the last three months.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

