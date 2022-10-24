Ark (ARK) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $53.42 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007033 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005551 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004695 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,039,552 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

