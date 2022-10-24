Ares Capital (ARCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCC opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 53.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $431,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

