Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0938 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $93.69 million and $1.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081608 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060414 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015267 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024925 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007927 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000187 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
