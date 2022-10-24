Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
