Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AGTC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 23,838,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

