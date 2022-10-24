Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $200.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.54. 2,894,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,522,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 91.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $9,563,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,191,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 292,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 81.3% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

