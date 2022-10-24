APENFT (NFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.49 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $180.41 million and approximately $40.49 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

