Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $140.59

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.29.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wingstop to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.72%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
