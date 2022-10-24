Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) PT at $115.80

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.80.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 35.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $97.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $135.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

