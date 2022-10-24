Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
TSE USA remained flat at C$0.63 on Monday. 70,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,096. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$116.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Further Reading
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.