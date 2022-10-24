Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

TSE USA remained flat at C$0.63 on Monday. 70,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,096. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$116.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

