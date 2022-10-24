American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AWK. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.14.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,277. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $107,597,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $41,568,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

