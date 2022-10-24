American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

