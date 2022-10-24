American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a PE ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.72 and a 52-week high of C$4.84.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

