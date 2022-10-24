American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $41.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

