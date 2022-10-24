American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,900 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises approximately 2.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $171,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.90. 37,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

