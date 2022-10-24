American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $141.07. 85,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,516. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 701.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

