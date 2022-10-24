American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.65- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.94.

AXP stock opened at $140.62 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

