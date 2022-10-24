American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.
American Express Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE AXP traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,755,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
