American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE AXP traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,755,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 65,548.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 207,789 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,542,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.