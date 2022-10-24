Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $77.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.