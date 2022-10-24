Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $356,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 141,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
