Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $356,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 141,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

