Amaze World Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $91.81 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

