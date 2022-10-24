Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $453.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amarin by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $6,659,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amarin by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 452,572 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.