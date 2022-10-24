Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 2.7% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.