Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 616,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 107,262 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

MO traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 125,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,897. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

