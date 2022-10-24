Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis Sells 6,000 Shares

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total value of C$113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,195.20.

Benjamin Gerard Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 1,200 shares of Altius Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.78, for a total value of C$23,736.00.

Shares of ALS stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$20.57. 50,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.17. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of C$14.94 and a 12-month high of C$25.71. The stock has a market cap of C$979.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

