Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,006 shares of company stock worth $18,116,677 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,613,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

