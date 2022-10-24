Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.38 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $113.40 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.01425499 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005735 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020910 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.01662258 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

