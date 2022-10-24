Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.