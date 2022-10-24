Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$33.75 at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.09.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $20.41. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.