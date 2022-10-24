Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

