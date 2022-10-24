Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.58. 1,954,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,243,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $178.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.