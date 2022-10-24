Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $40.10 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $40.10 million and $11.12 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

