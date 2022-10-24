Albemarle Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $26.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 121.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albemarle by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,265,000 after purchasing an additional 101,498 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 275.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

