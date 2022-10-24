Akouos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,422 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 482% compared to the typical volume of 416 put options.

Akouos Price Performance

Shares of AKUS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Akouos has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Akouos

Several research firms have weighed in on AKUS. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Akouos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

