Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $119.93 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 848,279 shares of company stock valued at $100,592,908. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

