Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lifted by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 177.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 202.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,082. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.39. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.