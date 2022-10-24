Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $770,826.00

Aion (AION) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $770,826.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00138401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00257177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021547 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.