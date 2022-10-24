Aion (AION) Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. Aion has a total market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00136003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00257982 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022116 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

