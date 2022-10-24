AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.79

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 835271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.
AIA Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98.
About AIA Group
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.
